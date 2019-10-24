All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 10 8 1 1 17 38 24 Boston 9 6 1 2 14 26 20 Toronto 11 5 4 2 12 40 39 Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 32 29 Florida 9 4 2 3 11 30 33 Montreal 9 4 3 2 10 34 30 Detroit 10 3 7 0 6 23 38 Ottawa 9 2 6 1 5 22 31 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 11 7 2 2 16 41 34 Carolina 9 6 3 0 12 30 25 Pittsburgh 11 6 5 0 12 36 30 N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 21 20 Columbus 9 4 3 2 10 22 29 Philadelphia 7 3 3 1 7 21 21 New Jersey 8 2 4 2 6 19 31 N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 19 25 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 9 7 1 1 15 36 24 Nashville 9 5 3 1 11 38 32 St. Louis 9 4 2 3 11 27 30 Winnipeg 11 5 6 0 10 30 36 Dallas 11 3 7 1 7 23 32 Chicago 7 2 3 2 6 19 22 Minnesota 9 3 6 0 6 21 32 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 10 7 2 1 15 31 24 Vegas 11 7 4 0 14 36 28 Vancouver 9 6 3 0 12 30 19 Anaheim 10 6 4 0 12 24 22 Arizona 8 5 2 1 11 24 15 Calgary 11 5 5 1 11 29 32 Los Angeles 9 4 5 0 8 27 34 San Jose 9 3 5 1 7 24 32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Buffalo 4, San Jose 3, OT

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 5, Detroit 2

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0

Nashville 6, Anaheim 1

Vegas 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 5, Calgary 3

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 10 p.m.