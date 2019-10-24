TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate and erstwhile mayor of Kaohsiung, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) continues to make headlines for preposterous promises, such as installing flag-raising platforms on all mountains over 3,000, a Facebook poll post on Thursday (Oct. 24) has found that 99 percent of respondents find Han to be a joke and only one percent support him.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, the Facebook page @justadullan (只是堵藍), which has over 145,000 followers, posted a survey asking if the reader believe Han is always in the news because "he is a joke" and should be on a Taiwanese variety TV show or "he is worthy of attention" and "support." A flood of votes poured in, with 2,000 clicking on the survey within 10 minutes.

Within an hour, 10,000 votes had come in, with 99 percent feeling Han was more of a joke that belongs on a Taiwanese comedic TV show. Only one percent of respondents deemed Han worthy of serious attention and their support.

By 3 p.m., the voting had turned slightly in his favor, with 2 percent indicating they support Han. The poll will conclude at 8 a.m. on Friday morning (Oct. 25).

Netizens have thus far left over 360 comments below the poll, many of which were sarcastic:

"Variety show comedian."

"A new surprise every day."

"I want an option that says, 'Han Kuo-yu is a joke, so he's worthy of attention."

"I can't live without him! There must be a flag-raising platform and a national flag on top of all mountains to show patriotism! The only one I support is President Han."