TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Ministry of National Defense (MND) colonel has been given a demerit after allegedly assaulting a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) security guard during a drunken fit on Monday evening (Oct. 21).

According to local media reports, Colonel Yen Chung-kang (嚴仲康) of the ministry’s Department of Strategic Planning arrived at the Taipei Songshan Airport at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday evening. Once inside the Songshan Airport metro station, Yen, who appeared to be an intoxicated and agitated, shouted and hurled a glass bottle, frightening passengers, reported UDN.

An MRT security guard then confronted Yen and a fight ensued, reported Liberty Times. Metro police were dispatched to the scene and Yen argued and wrestled with officers until they were able to subdue him and take him to the police station for questioning.

On Wednesday (Oct. 23), the MND announced that Yen began to act erratically at the Songshan Airport due to his depressed mood after a bout of heavy drinking that night, reported UDN. After being arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard and awakening from his inebriated state, Yen was escorted by military personnel back to his base and placed in a detention center.

The ministry said that due to Yen's improper behavior, he will be immediately issued a demerit and be reassigned as a consultative officer for the Navy. This is Yen's second infraction, as he had previously harassed a female reporter during another drunken episode eight years ago, said a senior military officer to Liberty Times.