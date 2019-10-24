TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Culture on Tuesday (Oct. 22) said that the film 'Abominable' disrespects Taiwan's sovereignty, while a Tainan City councilor described the film as promoting the "nine-dash line" for "bandits."

The cash-craving executives at DreamWorks have seen fit to include China's fictitious "nine-dash line" in its latest animated film "Abominable," taking great pains to include Taiwan within the fabricated dashes. In response, the MOC said that the film fails to respect the sovereignty of Taiwan, but because Article 26 which banned films that could "harm national interests or ethnic dignity" of Taiwan has been removed from the Motion Picture Act (電影法), it cannot take action, reported CNA.

In the latest example of Hollywood censoring itself and bowing to the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) every command for the sake of a few extra Renminbi, DreamWorks in a joint production with Shanghai-based Pearl Studio bizarrely included a scene showing a map of Asia with an exaggerated version of the nine-dash line. The map comes complete with a depiction of Taiwan enclosed by what is technically the latest "10-dash line" issued by some Chinese mapmakers beginning in 2013.



Li (second from right). (Photo from Li Chi-wei)

UN tribunals have on repeated occasions ruled against the territorial claims that China calls the "cow’s tongue" or the nine-dash line, a presumptuous assertion that the entire South China Sea is Chinese territory. As the line covers a vast swath of ocean just off the coast of Vietnam, the Southeast Asian nation, among others, disputes the validity of the boundary.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Tainan City Councilor Li Chi-wei (李啟維) said that film promotes the "nine-dash line" for "bandits" and erroneously lists Diaoyutai, Taiwan, and the South China Sea as China's inherent territory with the marks, reported UDN. He said that Beijing's "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea originated from the U-shaped line of the Republic of China in 1947, which claimed that the islands within the "nine section line" were its inherent territory.

However, the Hague arbitration court has ruled that it was created by China itself and has not legal basis under international law. Li pointed out that Vietnam and Malaysia have already banned the film, and Philippine officials called for showings to be ended.



Li holds up screenshot of SCMP article announcing Vietnam's banning of film. (Photo from Li Chi-wei)

Yet, Taiwan, which has been drawn inside the imaginary line "can't help but let the theaters propagandize the film for the bandits and become the agent of the Communist Party of China," said Li. Li added that the U-shaped 11-dash line used by the Ministry of Interior in 1947 shows the starting point as the Bashi Channel and moving southward into the South China Sea, turning west toward Vietnam, and then northward, with the ending point off the coast of Guangxi, China.

Li said that at no point is Taiwan within the boundary lines. He pointed out that China's new "10-dash line" in the film starts from the Diaoyutai islands in the East China Sea, runs south past Taiwan's Yilan, Hualien, Taitung, and Pingtung before curving west toward the Bashi Channel.

He said that the new dashes deliberately incorporate the Diaoyutai islands and Taiwan into China. He said the political intention of "working for bandits is very obvious."







