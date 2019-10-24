|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Buffalo
|10
|8
|1
|1
|17
|38
|24
|5-0-0
|3-1-1
|2-0-0
|Washington
|11
|7
|2
|2
|16
|41
|34
|2-1-2
|5-1-0
|2-0-1
|Boston
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|26
|20
|3-0-1
|3-1-1
|1-0-2
|Carolina
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|30
|25
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|34
|27
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|40
|39
|3-2-2
|2-2-0
|3-2-1
|Florida
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|30
|33
|2-1-1
|2-1-2
|1-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|21
|20
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Columbus
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|22
|29
|2-2-1
|2-1-1
|1-1-1
|Montreal
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|34
|30
|2-2-0
|2-1-2
|1-2-1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|29
|27
|1-1-0
|3-2-1
|4-2-0
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|21
|3-1-0
|0-2-1
|1-0-0
|New Jersey
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|19
|31
|2-1-2
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|23
|38
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|19
|25
|1-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Ottawa
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|22
|31
|2-3-0
|0-3-1
|2-1-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|36
|24
|4-0-0
|3-1-1
|1-1-0
|Edmonton
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|31
|24
|4-0-0
|3-2-1
|2-0-0
|Vegas
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|36
|28
|3-2-0
|4-2-0
|4-1-0
|Vancouver
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|30
|19
|3-0-0
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|Anaheim
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|24
|22
|4-1-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Arizona
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|24
|15
|3-1-0
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|Nashville
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|38
|32
|4-1-1
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|St. Louis
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|27
|30
|2-1-2
|2-1-1
|2-0-0
|Calgary
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|29
|32
|3-1-1
|2-4-0
|2-3-1
|Winnipeg
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|30
|36
|2-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|Los Angeles
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|27
|34
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|San Jose
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|32
|2-2-0
|1-3-1
|1-3-0
|Dallas
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|23
|32
|1-2-1
|2-5-0
|0-1-0
|Chicago
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|19
|22
|2-2-2
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|Minnesota
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|21
|32
|2-1-0
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Buffalo 4, San Jose 3, OT
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 5, Detroit 2
Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0
Nashville 6, Anaheim 1
Vegas 2, Chicago 1, SO
Washington 5, Calgary 3
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 10 p.m.