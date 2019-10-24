TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 70-year-old Taiwanese farmer surnamed Kuo (郭) discovered an abandoned handgun in his vegetable garden in Tainan last weekend.

For the last few decades, Kuo's morning ritual has consisted of inspecting and pruning his plants after waking up — thus, he was surprised to find a weapon in the garden, police told the press. With the help of the security camera Kuo had installed a few years ago, the authorities were able to track down the man who disposed of the firearm.

According to Liberty Times, police received reports three months ago that the 30-year-old suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), was in possession of a gun and might use it to "solve a family dispute." However, they could not investigate the case since there was no concrete evidence.

The security footage shows Huang entering Kuo's garden on Saturday (Oct. 19) before dawn and leaving his gun there in a tote bag. Although Huang denied planning to use the weapon, the police arrested him on a charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.