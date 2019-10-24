  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Baseball player from Taiwan signs with MLB team

Pitcher Liu Chih-Jung becomes 2nd Taiwanese player on Red Sox roster

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/24 09:40
Taiwanese player Liu Chih-Jung. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese player Liu Chih-Jung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese baseball player Liu Chih-Jung (劉致榮) has signed a US$750,000 contract with the Boston Red Sox to become the 2nd Taiwanese player on the current Red Sox roster after infielder Lin Tzu-Wei (林子偉).

Liu is a 20-year-old pitcher who studies at Chinese Culture University and has represented Taiwan at international competitions such as the 2019 Asian Baseball Championship in which he earned the title of MVP. Liu helped Taiwan clinch gold by completing 2.1 scoreless innings and striking out the last 5 batters he faced, reported Liberty Times.

Liu earned the nickname the "Taiwanese fireball" when he was clocked throwing 158 kph with his fast ball during a university tournament in September. He will represent Taiwan in next month's WBSC Premier12, where he aims to earn the team a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

When asked about joining the Red Sox, Liu told reporters that his main focus right now is team Taiwan but that he is excited to play baseball abroad. Liu added that it will not be a difficult transition since his fellow Taiwanese, veteran player Lin, can look out for him.
Liu Chih-Jung
Taiwan baseball
Red Sox
Asian Baseball Championship

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan beats Japan 5-4 in baseball in Asian Baseball Championship finals
Taiwan beats Japan 5-4 in baseball in Asian Baseball Championship finals
2019/10/21 09:23
Baseball fans bring Winnie the Pooh to game as Taiwan goes up against China
Baseball fans bring Winnie the Pooh to game as Taiwan goes up against China
2019/10/20 18:23
Taiwan triumphs over Cuba in U-12 Baseball World Cup
Taiwan triumphs over Cuba in U-12 Baseball World Cup
2019/07/27 18:00
Video shows Taiwanese baseball player accept getting tagged out with Mother's Day hug
Video shows Taiwanese baseball player accept getting tagged out with Mother's Day hug
2019/05/14 15:21
Red Sox 'Tzunami' becomes 2nd Taiwanese player to win World Series ring
Red Sox 'Tzunami' becomes 2nd Taiwanese player to win World Series ring
2018/10/29 16:52