Salt Lake City to host 2023 NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City will host the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced the selection Wednesday. The game will be played Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. It will be the 30th anniversary of Utah's only other All-Star Game.

Silver said Salt Lake City's track record of hosting major sporting events, such as the 2002 Winter Olympics, and recent arena upgrades swayed the NBA into selecting the city.

"Big-time sports and big-time events are part of the DNA of this city," Silver said.

Salt Lake City previously hosted the NBA All-Star Game at the Delta Center in 1993, when the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 135-132 in overtime. Utah Jazz Hall of Famers Karl Malone and John Stockton became the first teammates to share the All-Star MVP award. Malone led the West with 28 points, and Stockton finished with nine points and 15 assists.

"It was an electric and thrilling experience and one that I will always remember," Jazz owner Gail Miller said. "Today, we are honored to welcome the NBA and the all-star game back to Salt Lake City."

The 2020 All-Star Game is set for Chicago, followed by Indianapolis in 2021 and Cleveland in 2022.

