WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it does not expect to see progress on the fight by Mexico against organized crime unless the highest level of the Mexican government shows political commitment.

Rich Glenn is deputy assistant secretary of state for international narcotics and law enforcement affairs. He is telling Congress Wednesday that progress will be possible only after Mexico develops and shares a comprehensive strategy to confront transnational organized crime.

Glenn says the U.S. is very concerned over last week's events in which attacks by cartel gunmen led Mexico's government to order troops to release the captured Ovidio Guzmán, son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has defended the decision to release Guzmán, arguing that saving lives was more important than any arrest.