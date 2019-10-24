  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/10/24 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 101.20 Down 1.10
Dec 98.80 98.90 97.40 97.75 Down 1.15
Jan 101.20 Down 1.10
Mar 102.10 102.30 100.85 101.20 Down 1.10
May 104.40 104.45 103.15 103.35 Down 1.15
Jul 106.35 106.45 105.10 105.40 Down 1.05
Sep 108.20 108.20 106.95 107.15 Down 1.05
Dec 110.05 110.65 109.50 109.85 Down .95
Mar 112.65 113.35 112.40 112.55 Down .85
May 113.80 115.00 113.80 114.20 Down .80
Jul 115.30 116.55 115.30 115.80 Down .75
Sep 118.10 118.15 117.35 117.35 Down .75
Dec 120.55 120.55 119.75 119.75 Down .70
Mar 122.05 Down .70
May 123.70 Down .65
Jul 125.35 Down .60
Sep 127.10 Down .60