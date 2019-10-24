New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|101.20
|Down 1.10
|Dec
|98.80
|98.90
|97.40
|97.75
|Down 1.15
|Jan
|101.20
|Down 1.10
|Mar
|102.10
|102.30
|100.85
|101.20
|Down 1.10
|May
|104.40
|104.45
|103.15
|103.35
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|106.35
|106.45
|105.10
|105.40
|Down 1.05
|Sep
|108.20
|108.20
|106.95
|107.15
|Down 1.05
|Dec
|110.05
|110.65
|109.50
|109.85
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|112.65
|113.35
|112.40
|112.55
|Down
|.85
|May
|113.80
|115.00
|113.80
|114.20
|Down
|.80
|Jul
|115.30
|116.55
|115.30
|115.80
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|118.10
|118.15
|117.35
|117.35
|Down
|.75
|Dec
|120.55
|120.55
|119.75
|119.75
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|122.05
|Down
|.70
|May
|123.70
|Down
|.65
|Jul
|125.35
|Down
|.60
|Sep
|127.10
|Down
|.60