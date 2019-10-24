BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2495 Up 11 Dec 2456 2470 2417 2457 Up 9 Jan 2495 Up 11 Mar 2489 2506 2465 2495 Up 11 May 2491 2510 2469 2499 Up 11 Jul 2485 2508 2467 2496 Up 11 Sep 2470 2492 2456 2480 Up 10 Dec 2443 2465 2430 2454 Up 12 Mar 2434 2440 2420 2439 Up 11 May 2417 2435 2416 2434 Up 11 Jul 2433 Up 11 Sep 2426 Up 12