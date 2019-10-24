BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2495
|Up
|11
|Dec
|2456
|2470
|2417
|2457
|Up
|9
|Jan
|2495
|Up
|11
|Mar
|2489
|2506
|2465
|2495
|Up
|11
|May
|2491
|2510
|2469
|2499
|Up
|11
|Jul
|2485
|2508
|2467
|2496
|Up
|11
|Sep
|2470
|2492
|2456
|2480
|Up
|10
|Dec
|2443
|2465
|2430
|2454
|Up
|12
|Mar
|2434
|2440
|2420
|2439
|Up
|11
|May
|2417
|2435
|2416
|2434
|Up
|11
|Jul
|2433
|Up
|11
|Sep
|2426
|Up
|12