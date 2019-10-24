  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/10/24 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2495 Up 11
Dec 2456 2470 2417 2457 Up 9
Jan 2495 Up 11
Mar 2489 2506 2465 2495 Up 11
May 2491 2510 2469 2499 Up 11
Jul 2485 2508 2467 2496 Up 11
Sep 2470 2492 2456 2480 Up 10
Dec 2443 2465 2430 2454 Up 12
Mar 2434 2440 2420 2439 Up 11
May 2417 2435 2416 2434 Up 11
Jul 2433 Up 11
Sep 2426 Up 12