AMSTERDAM (AP) — Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored a late winner Wednesday as Chelsea rode its luck to beat Ajax 1-0 in the Champions League and throw Group H wide open.

The Belgium striker fired in off the underside of the bar from close range in the 86th, 15 minutes after coming on as a replacement for Tammy Abraham. Another of coach Frank Lampard's subs, Christian Pulisic, provided the cross.

The result left both teams on six points after three matches. Valencia would also move to six points if it wins at Lille later in the evening.

Ajax had come close to taking the lead earlier, but Quincy Promes had a goal disallowed for offside after a VAR review and Edson Alvarez hit the post with a diving header as the Dutch team failed to score after recording 3-0 wins in its first two Group H matches.

Before Batshuayi's late strike, Mason Mount had the only serious chance for Chelsea with a low shot in the 14th minute that forced a good save from Andre Onana at his near post.

