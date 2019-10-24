LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig came from behind to end a four-game winless streak and boost its chances of Champions League progress with a 2-1 win over Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Marcel Sabitzer scored one goal and set up another for the German side to move top of Group G with six points from three games, though Lyon had a chance to reclaim the lead when it played at Benfica later.

Leipzig, which was beaten 2-0 at home by Lyon, hadn't won a game since a 3-0 Bundesliga win at Werder Bremen on Sept. 21.

Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy opened the scoring for Zenit in the 25th minute, controlling the ball on his chest outside the penalty area after Leipzig failed to clear, then letting fly with his left boot inside the right post.

Leipzig dominated possession in the first half but Timo Werner, Lukas Klostermann and Konrad Laimer missed the few good opportunities the home side created.

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann reacted by taking off Werner at the break for Matheus Cunha, and the Brazilian almost scored with an overhead kick that went just wide in the 49th.

But Laimer equalized straight afterward, shooting inside the far corner after Sabitzer played him through.

Sabitzer then scored a sublime goal to complete the comeback in the 59th, stopping the ball on his chest and unleashing a curling shot into the far top corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports