Once a budget line, Ukraine aid now roils Trump's presidency

By ANDREW TAYLOR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/24 01:28
President Donald Trump speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during talks with journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Ukrainian President is holding

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, departs the Capitol after testifying in the Democrats' impeachment investigation of President Donald Tru

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney arrives to a news conference, in Washington. On Sunday, O

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, a White House-released memorandum of President Donald Trump's July 25, 2019, telephone conversation with Uk

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military assistance for Ukraine that's at the center of President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry started as a mere line item in a massive spending bill.

The money was little discussed, was noncontroversial and was approved with strong bipartisan support.

So, lawmakers were mystified upon learning in August that the $391 million was held up. Trump had ordered the aid frozen, a decision carried out by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

One U.S. diplomat has told House impeachment investigators he learned the aid was being withheld in a July 18 conference call. The diplomat, William Taylor, said he was astonished by the decision.

The eventual release of the aid to Ukraine came only after senators were about to deliver an embarrassing rebuke of the White House.