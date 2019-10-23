  1. Home
Bolivia's Morales just short of victory in re-election bid

By  Associated Press
2019/10/23 22:55
Anti-government protesters march against early presidential election results in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. International election monito

Bolivia's opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa speaks to supporters during an anti-government march in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 201

Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a meeting with Organization of American States delegates at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia,

Demonstrators stand around a fire as they protest early presidential election results outside the administrative offices of the Supreme Electoral Cour

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Evo Morales is falling just a little short of outright victory in his bid for a fourth term as the final votes are counted in an election that has enraged his opponents.

The leftist leader needs a 10-percentage-point margin over his closest competitor to avoid a December runoff in which he'd risk being defeated by a united opposition.

And the vote count Wednesday morning had him with a 9.48 percentage point lead with just 3.22 percent of the votes from Sunday's election left to count. He leads former President Carlos Mesa 46.49% to 37.01%.

Mesa has warned of fraud and international vote monitors have expressed concern at an earlier unexplained daylong gap in reporting results. Opposition backers have staged rowdy protests since the vote.

