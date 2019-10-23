MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (AP) — Police say burned human remains found two years ago in rural southern Illinois are those of a woman who vanished in 2010.

Illinois State Police said Tuesday the remains are those of Benedetta "Beth" Bentley, a Woodstock, Illinois, woman who disappeared in May 2010 after a mysterious weekend getaway.

Police found the badly burned remains in late 2017 in far southern Illinois' Jefferson County in a rural area near where Bentley was last seen.

They've forwarded their findings to that county's state's attorney's office for review.

The Chicago Tribune reports Bentley had told relatives she was traveling to Wisconsin for the weekend, but she instead drove to Mount Vernon, Illinois, with a friend to meet the friend's boyfriend and others to spend the weekend at a nearby lake.