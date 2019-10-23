COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan parliamentary committee that investigated last April's Easter suicide bombings has concluded that the country's spy chief is primarily responsible for the intelligence failure that led to the deaths of 269 people.

In its report released Wednesday, the committee said State Intelligence Service chief Nilantha Jayawardena received information of possible attacks as early as April 4 — 17 days before the suicide bombings took place — but there were delays on his part in sharing the intelligence with other agencies.

The report said Jayawardena's responsibility is compounded by the fact that he had asked higher-level officials nearly a year earlier to bring investigations into the ringleader of the attacks, Mohamed Zahran, under his sole purview.

Local Islamic extremists targeted three churches and three hotels in the attacks.