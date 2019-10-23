WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the winner of this year's $1 million Berggruen (burr-GREW-in) Prize for philosophy and culture.

The award announced Wednesday by the Los Angeles-based Berggruen Institute honors Ginsburg for her pioneering legal work for gender equality and her support for the rule of law. The institute says Ginsburg will direct the money to charity.

The Berggruen Prize was established in 2016 by philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen to honor those who have "profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement."

The 86-year-old Ginsburg has been on the Supreme Court since 1993.

She is the court's oldest justice and maintains an active public speaking schedule that took her to the San Francisco Bay Area earlier this week. Ginsburg has been treated for cancer twice in the past 10 months.