TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An elementary school in Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien has recently completed some attractive murals to welcome its 120th anniversary next year, according to a CNA report on Wednesday (Oct. 23).

Lehe Elementary School (樂合國小), the oldest school in Yuli Township, Hualien County, spent NT$300,000 (US$9,700) on the mural project. Established in 1900, the school is small but beautiful and has a unique character, the CNA report said.

As the school is located at the foot of the Coastal Range, the environment is damp and it’s therefore easy for the flight of stairs and a large retaining wall beside the school to gather moss and appear dirty, according to the report.

School Principal Chao Zhen-guo (趙振國) therefore decided that in order to provide a better learning environment and to welcome the school’s 120th anniversary next year, it would spend part of its aesthetic education budget on a campus painting project that brightened up the wall and flight of stairs. The cost was NT$300,000 and the project was contracted out to a local artist.

The subject of the paintings was discussed several times by the school’s teachers and students. It took the artist two months to complete the paintings.

Chao said the school currently has 31 students, 90 percent of whom are children from the indigenous Amis group. Children in the third grade learn how to play the pan flute, taught by celebrated pan flautist Chang Chung-li (張中立), according to the report.

The students have clearly learned well, Chao said. As part of Chang’s group they have performed in Taipei and Kaohsiung, gaining confidence and a sense of achievement in the process.

Now the school is encouraging students to pass examinations that will enable them to gain street entertainer certification for their pan flute skills, the principal told the news outlet.

