MUMBAI, India (AP) — Sourav Ganguly promised "no compromise on credibility and corruption" as he became the first former national team captain in 65 years to lead the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The 47-year-old Ganguly's unopposed election as president on Wednesday ended a 33-month spell during which the BCCI was run by a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators to enact governance and administrative reforms.

"I'll do it the way I know, with no compromise on credibility and corruption. That's the way I led India," Ganguly said.

Ganguly, whose term is for 10 months, led India to victory in 21 test matches. He made 113 test appearances overall and played in 311 one-day internationals. He has also served as an administrator for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and was among the BCCI's technical panel.

"I'm totally satisfied," said Vinod Rai, who was on the Committee of Administrators. "The president is one of our most successful captains, he has had five years at the CAB and is now taking over at the BCCI. There is no one better than him to take this position."

