TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs) delegation led by NARLabs Vice President Wu Kuang-Chong（吳光鐘）is set to take part in the 2019 SecuTech exhibition, Thailand, from Oct. 28-31.

The aim is to promote Taiwan’s advanced disaster prevention facilities and technologies in New Southbound Policy countries, such as Australia, Nepal and Vietnam. The Taiwan representative team comprises the National Center for High-performance Computing and National Center for Research on Earthquake Engineering.

Five different tools will be showcased, including “5D Smart City,” “Smart Bridge Safety and Disaster Prevention Management System,” “Earthquake Warning System,” “Multi-dimensional Decision Aid Platform, and “Smart Flood Prevention Platform,” CNA reported.

NARLabs explained in a press release the "5D Smart City" display platform can show three-dimensional geographical information, such as satellite images, so that floods, earthquakes, traffic, and safety-related factors can be monitored. The "Smart Bridge Safety and Disaster Prevention Management System” assists in providing bridge management information such as structural problems.