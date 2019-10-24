The government will launch its annual free flu vaccination program on Nov. 15 at hospitals and other medical facilities throughout Taiwan, a month later than usual, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) said Wednesday.

A total of 5.98 million government-funded flu vaccines will be made available at 4,000 contracted health care institutions around Taiwan in three phases, Chou said.

The vaccines will be first given to people in high-risk groups, starting with healthcare workers and elementary and high school students on Nov. 15, he said.

In the second phase, from Dec. 8, people aged 65 and over and preschool children will be able to receive the free vaccine, Chou said.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the program will be expanded to the rest of the public, he said.

The free vaccination program is getting off to a late start this year because the delivery of the vaccines was delayed, Chou said.

Taiwan normally starts its annual free vaccination program in October in preparation for the flu season, which usually begins in November and peaks around February the following year before slowing down in March.

Huang Li-min (黃立民), a pediatrician at National Taiwan University Hospital, urged the public to get the flu shots as soon as possible.

A flu vaccine is the best protection against influenza and also pneumococcal pneumonia, he said, adding that flu viruses are a major cause of respiratory diseases worldwide, including streptococcus pneumoniae infections.