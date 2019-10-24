British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to be pushing Wednesday for an early general election after Parliament blocked a fast-track plan to approve his Brexit deal before Britain’s scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

Lawmakers on Tuesday backed the substance of Johnson’s divorce deal but rejected plans to allow only three days of debate before final consideration of the legislation, saying it didn’t provide enough time for scrutiny.

The government is now waiting for the EU’s response on a possible extension of the Brexit deadline. European Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet that because of the vote he would recommend that the other 27 EU nations grant Britain a delay in its departure to avoid a chaotic no-deal exit in just eight days.