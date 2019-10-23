The annual workshop meeting of heads organized for member economies of Tokyo-based Asian Productivity Organization wrapped up Oct. 23 in Taipei City, spotlighting Taiwan’s role in advancing regional prosperity.



Attended by delegations from 18 countries and territories, the two-day event brought together around 100 officials as well as representatives from the agricultural and industrial sectors.



At the opening ceremony, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua said Taiwan hosting the event is testament to the country’s international reputation for productivity. Initiatives such as the New Southbound Policy prove the government’s commitment to achieving sustainable development in the region, she added.



The workshop is an ideal platform for member economies to share their experiences and expertise, Wang said, adding that such exchanges can enhance cross-border cooperation and strengthen regional competitiveness.



Established in 1961, the APO aims to improve productivity and promote sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific. It comprises 20 member economies including Japan and South Korea as well as NSP target countries Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.



A key plank in the government’s national development strategy, the NSP seeks to deepen Taiwan’s agricultural, business, cultural, education, tourism and trade ties with the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.