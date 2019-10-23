At least one man is holed up and shouting threats in the archaeological museum in Saint Raphael along the French Riviera. He refuses to communicate with or surrender to the authorities.

The police say that one or possibly two people broke into the museum during the night. On the walls of the museum, someone has written in Arabic, "the museum is going to become a hell."

Police are on the scene, including France's elite RAID unit. It is not yet clear if weapons or hostages are involved.

