UK police discover 39 dead bodies in lorry

UK police on Wednesday announced the discovery of 39 dead bodies in a truck container in Essex, a county in southeast England.

The truck is believed to have come from Bulgaria and was found by ambulance workers at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London.

The 25-year-old driver, reportedly from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner from Essex police said in a statement. "Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene."

Police have launched a murder investigation and are working to identify the 38 adults and one teenager.

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate," Mariner added.

Identifying victims a 'lengthy process'

A cordon has been put in place at Waterglade Industrial Park and access to and from the Park remains closed.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," Mariner said.

Essex police are working with Thurrock Council to "mitigate against any impact" the investigation scene may have locally.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled by this tragic incident in Essex," adding that he is will "work closely with Essex Police" to "establish exactly what has happened."

British Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted she felt "shocked and saddened" by the event.

