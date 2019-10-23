BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese troops have moved in to open several major roads in Beirut and other cities, scuffling in some places with anti-government protesters who had blocked the streets for the past week.

Thousands of troops deployed in Beirut and its suburbs, and in the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre to clear the roads on Wednesday.

Beirut's northern suburb of Zouk Mosbeh witnessed scuffles between protesters and troops who managed to briefly open the main highway to the capital before it was blocked again.

Nationwide demonstrations that began last week grew larger on Monday, after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced a package of economic reforms the government hopes would help revived the struggling economy.

The protesters have denounced Hariri's package as empty promises and are demanding the resignation of his Cabinet.