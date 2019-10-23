  1. Home
  2. World

Lots of good terns: Bird ready to fly off endangered list

By SETH BORENSTEIN , AP Science Writer, Associated Press
2019/10/23 17:21
In this 2007 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an interior least tern hatchling sits with other eggs in a nest on an island in the L

In this 2007 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an interior least tern hatchling sits with other eggs in a nest on an island in the L

In this 2007 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, researchers look for interior least terns during a survey of the lower Mississippi Ri

In this 2007 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, researchers look for interior least terns during a survey of the lower Mississippi Ri

FILE - In this Saturday, May 1, 2010 file photo, a least tern checks her two eggs on the beach in Gulfport, Miss. Once hurt the by the damning of majo

FILE - In this Saturday, May 1, 2010 file photo, a least tern checks her two eggs on the beach in Gulfport, Miss. Once hurt the by the damning of majo

In this 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, researchers look for interior least terns during a survey of the Lower Mississipi Riv

In this 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, researchers look for interior least terns during a survey of the Lower Mississipi Riv

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tiny Midwestern bird is ready to fly off the endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday will propose taking the interior population of the least tern off the endangered list.

The least tern was hurt by the damming of major rivers like the Missouri and before that by hunting for feathers for hats. But since it was listed as endangered in 1985, the population has increased tenfold to more than 18,000.

Even conservationists and advocacy groups that often battle the Trump administration over what goes on and off the endangered species list hail the long-trek migrating bird's recovery as an environmental success story.