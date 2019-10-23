  1. Home
Han says he will hoist flag poles on Taiwan mountains over 3,000 meters

KMT presidential candidate says he will build flag platforms on all Taiwan mountains over 3,000 meters high

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/23 17:13
Han Kuo-yu (center). (By CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate and erstwhile mayor of Kaohsiung, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), on Wednesday (Oct. 23) said that if elected president, he would see to it that every mountain over 3,000 meters has a flag-raising platform.

During a meet-and-greet with citizens of Zhongpu Township in rural Chiayi County, a member of the crowd suggested that the Taiwanese flag should be seen prominently across the nation. The person proposed that all mountains in Taiwan, including Yushan, Hehuanshan, Lishan, and Alishan, have flag pole platforms built on them to enable launch flag-raising ceremonies at sunrise.

After hearing the suggestion, Han eagerly agreed on the spot and declared, "A flag-raising platform is a must. All mountains over 3,000 meters should have flag pole platforms on them," reported ETtoday.

Han remarked that Taiwan has a few hundred mountains with an elevation of over 3,000 meters. He said that it would not be easy to install such flag platforms, but in order to promote patriotism and patriotic culture he pledged, "I will try my best to do it!"

This would indeed be a tall order, as Taiwan has a total of 286 mountains that are over 3,000 high.

