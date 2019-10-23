Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London following the debate for the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, Tuesday Oct
Brexit leave the European Union supporters protest with placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. British Prime Min
Flags and an umbrella are tied to raiings opposite Britain's parliament buildings in London, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. British lawmakers from across the
Brexit leave the European Union supporters protest with placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. British Prime Min
An anti Brexit demonstrators banner near Parliament in London, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.British lawmakers from across the political spectrum were plotti
Anti Brexit demonstrators wave European Union flags outside Parliament in London, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.British lawmakers from across the political s
Anti Brexit demonstrators wave European Union flags outside Parliament in London, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. British lawmakers from across the political
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks in the House of Commons in London during the debate for the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill,
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be pushing for an early general election after Parliament blocked a fast-track plan to approve his Brexit deal before Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.
Lawmakers on Tuesday backed the substance of Johnson's divorce deal but rejected plans to allow only three days of debate before final consideration of the legislation, saying it didn't provide enough time for scrutiny.
The government is now waiting for the EU's response on a possible extension of the Brexit deadline.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told the BBC on Wednesday that Parliament's failure to break the logjam means "we are left with the option of a general election ... That seems to me to be the only way to break this impasse."