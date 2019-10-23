TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has teamed up with the European Union to hold talks on LGBTI and human rights issues in Taipei beginning on Thursday (Oct. 24).

The inaugural EU-Taiwan LGBTI Human Rights Conference aims to promote gender equality and human rights protection in Asia through a cross-national network, said the Gender Equality Committee of the Executive Yuan via a press statement. In particular, the experience of Taiwan, which was the first in Asia and 27th in the world to legalize same-sex marriage, will be discussed at the conference, the committee said.

Participants will also have the opportunity to explore ways to build a gender-friendly and non-discriminative environment. The conference is part of the effort of Taiwanese authorities and their EU counterparts to safeguard human rights in the region.

The conference, which is co-hosted by the Executive Yuan and European Economic and Trade Office (EETO), will be the first of its kind to be hosted by an Asian government. More than 200 officials from the EU, foreign representative offices in Taiwan, representatives of civil groups, and scholars will take part in the two-day conference.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and EU representative to Taiwan Filip Grzegorzewski will give remarks on the opening day. Taiwanese legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) and former French parliamentarian Erwann Binet, both of whom have played a key role in legalizing gay marriage in their respective nations, will deliver keynote speeches at the conference.