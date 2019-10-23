TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A French artist painted this vibrantly-colored piece over an apartment building in Kaohsiung.

The 39-year-old artist, Nicolas Barrome Forgues, is a native of Saint Jean de Luz in southwest France’s Basque country. The work was commissioned by the Arcade Art Gallery and was funded by the Kaohsiung Lingya District Office, as part of an ongoing program that brings in artists to create murals in the city.

Forgues was invited by the gallery as part of the Kaohsiung Street Art Festival in 2019. He started work on the project on Oct. 2 and completed it on Oct. 11.

Forgues this month also painted 100-square meter street mural titled "年年有餘" (every year has fish), which more accurately translates as "abundance year after year." The painting can be found on Lane 9, Chengqing Road, in Kaohsiung's Lingya District.



(Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)



(Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)



(Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)



(Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)



Forgues. (Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)



(Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)