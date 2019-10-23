  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Drab Kaohsiung building comes to life

French artist turns drab apartment in Kaohsiung into a vivid, surreal scene

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/23 16:18
Work by Nicolas Forgues. (Arcade Art Gallery photo)

Work by Nicolas Forgues. (Arcade Art Gallery photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A French artist painted this vibrantly-colored piece over an apartment building in Kaohsiung.

The 39-year-old artist, Nicolas Barrome Forgues, is a native of Saint Jean de Luz in southwest France’s Basque country. The work was commissioned by the Arcade Art Gallery and was funded by the Kaohsiung Lingya District Office, as part of an ongoing program that brings in artists to create murals in the city.

Forgues was invited by the gallery as part of the Kaohsiung Street Art Festival in 2019. He started work on the project on Oct. 2 and completed it on Oct. 11.

Forgues this month also painted 100-square meter street mural titled "年年有餘" (every year has fish), which more accurately translates as "abundance year after year." The painting can be found on Lane 9, Chengqing Road, in Kaohsiung's Lingya District.


(Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)


(Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)


(Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)


(Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)


Forgues. (Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)


(Photo by Arcade Art Gallery)
street art
street mural
Mural
art
artist

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Whimsical seascape street mural in Kaohsiung
Photo of the Day: Whimsical seascape street mural in Kaohsiung
2019/10/22 15:43
Taipei Environmental Arts Festival creates lively atmosphere
Taipei Environmental Arts Festival creates lively atmosphere
2019/10/21 17:45
Art Taipei 2019 set to light up the city
Art Taipei 2019 set to light up the city
2019/10/17 20:00
Man and machine in perfect harmony performance by Taiwan’s Huang Yi studio
Man and machine in perfect harmony performance by Taiwan’s Huang Yi studio
2019/10/07 15:30
Nuit Blanche Taipei set to shine brightly this year
Nuit Blanche Taipei set to shine brightly this year
2019/09/25 21:28