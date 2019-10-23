LINE launches ridesharing service in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Roger Chen (陳立人), CEO of LINE, announced at a press conference at the Taipei Marriott Hotel on Wednesday (Oct. 23) that the instant communication app has officially launched the ride-hailing service "LINE TAXI."

Chen said users can simply request rides via LINE on their mobiles without needing to download a different app. Similar to other ridesharing services, LINE TAXI has a rating system that allows users to review the quality of their rides, reported Liberty Times.

Unlike Uber or Lyft, however, LINE TAXI serves as more of a taxi-hailing service, relying on drivers from its business partner TaxiGo instead of independent contractors. According to Now News, there are currently 3,000 TaxiGo drivers in major Taiwanese cities.

LINE TAXI passengers are charged by time and distance, while GPS are installed in every car to ensure the safety of the customers. Payment methods include LINE PAY, LINE POINTS, credit cards, and cash.

LINE holds press conference on Wednesday. (Facebook photo)