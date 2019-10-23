In this 1915-1923 photo made available by the Library of Congress, a doctor examines a child with a stethoscope, accompanied by a nurse, in the United
In this Monday, July 8, 2019 photo, James Thomas, a cardiologist at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago examines Dennis Calling, a retired Chicago inspec
This image made available by the University of Michigan shows the 1960 painting "Laennec and the Stethoscope" by Robert Thom, depicting Dr. Theophile
This image made available by the U.S. National Library of Medicine shows a page from a 1869 catalog of instruments and medical supplies with diagrams
This Aug. 2, 2019 photo shows a Butterfly iQ handheld ultrasound device attached to a tablet on a bed at the Indiana University medical school in Indi
In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, students practice with each other using a Butterfly iQ handheld ultrasound device attached to a tablet during a class at I
In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012 photo, a doctor who started practicing medicine in 1955 wears a stethoscope around his neck as he tends to patients in
CHICAGO (AP) — The most iconic medical tool is facing an uncertain prognosis.
Stethoscopes have been around for 200 years, but now high-tech rivals are challenging their relevance. These include hand-held devices that rely on ultrasound technology, artificial intelligence and smartphone apps instead of doctors' ears.
Some can yield images of beating hearts or create electrocardiogram graphs.
Proponents say they're nearly as simple to use as stethoscopes, though thousands of dollars more expensive.
U.S. medical schools typically present incoming students with a white coat and stethoscope, but many are also teaching the newer technology.
At Indiana University School of Medicine, one of the nation's largest, Dr. Paul Wallach is a fan of both. He says within 10 years, doctors will have ultrasound devices in their pockets and stethoscopes still around their necks.