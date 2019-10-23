YORK, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is making contrarian appeals in the most unusual places, trying to woo Hispanic voters in states not known for them, like Pennsylvania.

His second campaign, far better financed and organized than his first, is pressing every potential tactical advantage. And that includes trying to capture small slivers of the Hispanic vote, hoping it adds up to the narrowest of winning margins.

For many reasons, not the least of which is the president's hostility toward immigrants, it won't be easy.

Trump's 2020 campaign has nonetheless launched Hispanic recruitment efforts. It is trumpeting a strong economy and conservative values in places like Pennsylvania, where the Hispanic population is booming.

And even Democratic activists concede that simply decrying Trump's racism often isn't enough to win Hispanic support.