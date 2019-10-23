TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beijing is reportedly planning on sacking Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and replacing her with an “interim” chief executive early next year.

According to a report by the Financial Times, China is eyeing a number of candidates to serve as Lam's replacement beginning in March of 2020, two years ahead of the end of her term. However, the new leader would not necessarily continue at the post after 2022.

After months of protests in support of democracy and frequent violent clashes with police, people familiar with the political situation told Financial Times that the Chinese government does not want to be seen to be giving in to the protesters and wants to stabilize Hong Kong before making a final decision on next leader.

The list of potential candidates includes former Hong Kong Monetary Authority head Norman Chan (陳德霖) and former Hong Kong Financial Secretary and Chief Secretary for Administration Henry Tang (唐英年). In September, audio surfaced in which chief executive Lam could be heard saying that she would "quit" if she could, but it appears pressure from Beijing has prevented her from doing this.

Lam has become a major target for Hong Kong's protesters since the beginning of the massive anti-extradition bill demonstrations. Fearing that Beijing would tighten its grip on Hong Kong and restrict its freedoms, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets beginning in mid-June to oppose the now-withdrawn "Fugitive Offenders Ordinance," leading to recurring clashes between police and protesters.