Hong Kong suitcase murder suspect 'will be arrested, not surrender': Tsai

Taiwan president says Hong Kong cannot evade fact that suitcase murder suspect is being arrested, not surrendering

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/23 12:07

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the news that the Hong Kong suitcase murder suspect will be flying back to Taiwan today to stand trial, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said that this is not a surrender, but rather an arrest, and that Hong Kong must not shirk its legal obligations.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 23), Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳), the suspect in the Taiwan murder case that sparked months of protests in Hong Kong, was released from prison and reportedly booked a flight to Taiwan for that same day. In response, Tsai said that Chan is a wanted suspect and that upon arrival in Taiwan he "will be arrested and there is no surrender issue," reported CNA.

While speaking to reports during a trip to Kinmen on Wednesday morning, Tsai said that she had stated many times that the perpetrator and the victim are Hong Kong citizens and repeatedly stressed that Taiwan would not give up its jurisdiction. Since the Hong Kong government is unwilling to exercise its jurisdiction and uphold justice for the Hong Kong victims, this matter will be handled by Taiwan, said Tsai.

Tsai noted that the suspect in this case is already wanted in Taiwan. She said that there is no "so-called independent backpacker issue. This is only an arrest and there is no surrender issue."
