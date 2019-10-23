TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After being released from prison this morning, a Hong Kong man suspected of killing his girlfriend in Taiwan and stuffing her body into a suitcase has reportedly booked an EVA Air flight to Taiwan.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 23), Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳), the suspect in the Taiwan murder case that sparked months of protests in Hong Kong, was released from prison. Although the National Immigration Agency (NIA) has placed a "do not issue boarding pass" order on Chan to Taiwan airlines, China Times reports that Chan's name has been leaked from a list of passengers on an EVA Air flight from Hong Kong to Taiwan Wednesday morning.

When asked for comment, the airline said that according to regulations, it is not allowed to disclose passenger information. People in the aviation industry have said that the best way to get around a ban on flying is to purchase the tickets in person at a ticket counter at the airport.

Another way to confuse authorities would be to book tickets on two or three airlines at the same time and give the English name printed on the passport along with basic contact information and the route chosen. As more detailed information is not required, it would also have been possible for Chan to ask others to buy the tickets for him.

However, online reservations are halted four hours before a plane takes off. Since Chan was still in prison before that cutoff time, it is believed that the ticket was purchased on Chan's behalf by the priest who convinced him to return to Taiwan to face justice, reported EBC.