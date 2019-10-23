  1. Home
  2. World

USL Championship Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/23 10:33
Times EDT
Play-In Round
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Birmingham at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

LA Galaxy II at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Quarterfinals
Eastern Conference
Saturday, October 26

Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7:30 p.m.

Play-in High Seed at Reno, 8:30

Play-In Low Seed at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Orange County at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m

Play-in Low Seed at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Play-in High Seed at Nashville, 8 p.m.

El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.