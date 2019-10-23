TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After being released from prison today, a Hong Kong man suspected of killing his girlfriend and stuffing her body in a suitcase while in Taiwan, apologized for his actions and expressed his willingness to fly to Taiwan to stand trial.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳), the suspect in the Taiwan murder case that sparked months of violent protests in Hong Kong, was accompanied by a priest when he spoke to reporters after being released from prison that morning. Chan calmly bowed 90 degrees twice and apologized to the family of the victim and the people of Hong Kong, "because I have made irreparable mistakes, I have brought them great harm," reported TVBS.

Chan expressed his wish to return to Taiwan to surrender himself and stand trial for his impulsive wrongdoings committed. He said that after being tried and serving his sentence, he hopes that the family of the victim Poon Hiu-wing (潘曉穎) will find solace and that "Hiu-wing will rest in peace," reported CNA.

EBC reports that Chan is on the list of passengers on a flight to Taiwan today and it is believed that a priest that convinced him to surrender had purchased the ticket for him in advance. This may put a quick end to diplomatic wrangling over how to process the suspect through official Hong Kong and Taiwan government channels.

Chan is the chief suspect in the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, which took place while the two were on vacation in Taiwan in February of last year. He allegedly stuffed her body in a suitcase, which he then hid next to a Taipei MRT station before fleeing back to Hong Kong.