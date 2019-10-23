All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 9 7 1 1 15 34 21 Boston 8 5 1 2 12 22 18 Toronto 10 5 3 2 12 38 35 Florida 9 4 2 3 11 30 33 Montreal 9 4 3 2 10 34 30 Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 29 27 Detroit 8 3 5 0 6 19 28 Ottawa 8 1 6 1 3 17 29 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 10 6 2 2 14 36 31 Carolina 9 6 3 0 12 30 25 Pittsburgh 10 6 4 0 12 34 27 N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 21 20 Columbus 9 4 3 2 10 22 29 Philadelphia 7 3 3 1 7 21 21 New Jersey 8 2 4 2 6 19 31 N.Y. Rangers 6 2 4 0 4 17 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 9 7 1 1 15 36 24 St. Louis 9 4 2 3 11 27 30 Winnipeg 10 5 5 0 10 28 33 Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 32 31 Dallas 11 3 7 1 7 23 32 Chicago 6 2 3 1 5 18 20 Minnesota 8 2 6 0 4 18 32 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 9 7 1 1 15 31 21 Anaheim 9 6 3 0 12 23 16 Vegas 10 6 4 0 12 34 27 Calgary 10 5 4 1 11 26 27 Vancouver 8 5 3 0 10 25 17 Arizona 7 4 2 1 9 21 13 Los Angeles 8 3 5 0 6 24 32 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 21 28

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT

Philadelphia 6, Vegas 2

St. Louis 3, Colorado 1

Dallas 2, Ottawa 1

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.