  1. Home
  2. World

Suspect whose case led to Hong Kong's unrest leaves prison

By  Associated Press
2019/10/23 09:54
Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfr

Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfr

Chan Tong-kai, center, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girl

Chan Tong-kai, center, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girl

Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfr

Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfr

Chan Tong-kai bows after talking to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his

Chan Tong-kai bows after talking to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his

Chan Tong-kai, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfriend l

Chan Tong-kai, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfriend l

Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfr

Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfr

Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfr

Chan Tong-kai, left, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfr

Chan Tong-kai, center, is seen as a prison guard reflected on a car window after Chan was released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Chan Tong-kai, center, is seen as a prison guard reflected on a car window after Chan was released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Chan Tong-kai, center, walks as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfriend last y

Chan Tong-kai, center, walks as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfriend last y

HONG KONG (AP) — A murder suspect whose case indirectly led to Hong Kong's ongoing protests has been freed from prison.

Chan Tong-kai told reporters Wednesday he was willing to turn himself in to authorities in Taiwan, where he is wanted for the killing of his girlfriend.

He was released after serving a separate sentence for money laundering offenses.

Chan could not be sent to Taiwan because semi-autonomous Hong Kong has no extradition agreement with self-ruled Taiwan.

Hong Kong's leader had offered legislation to close what she called a "loophole" but the bill sparked widespread protests over concerns it put residents at risk of being sent into mainland China's murky judicial system.