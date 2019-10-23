Delta Electronics Inc., a leading Taiwanese power management system, will team up with Singapore's JTC Corp. to build an Industry 4.0 ecosystem.



Delta Electronics, which has sent a delegation to attend the three-day Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2019, which kicked off Tuesday in Singapore, said through its subsidiary -- Delta Electronics International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. -- that the company will sign a memorandum of understanding with JTC Thursday to forge cooperation between the two sides.



Under the terms of the MOU, Delta Electronics will join JTC's Industry 4.0 partnership network, which is expected to develop solutions and set up a training center for the fourth industrial revolution, the Taiwanese company said.



According to Delta Electronics, JTC is one of the major infrastructure developers in Singapore.



Through the strategic partnership, Delta Electronics will employ its smart manufacturing ability and automation efforts to develop hardware and software products, while JTC will take advantage of Delta Electronics' products to provide industrial solutions for its clients.



Delta Electronics said the cooperation is expected to speed up the pace of upgrading Singapore's manufacturing sector.



Commenting on the MOU, Delta Electronics President and Chief Operating Officer Simon Chang (張訓海) said that at a time when the global manufacturing sector is generally faced with a labor shortage and in need of production reallocation to cut costs and boost efficiency, production automation and smart manufacturing has become critical.



As Delta Electronics has devoted itself to production automation and smart manufacturing, the company is able to take on challenges in the fast-changing market and turn market risks into business opportunities.



Chang said he is looking forward to working with JTC to build an Industry 4.0 ecosystem by setting up ties with enterprises in the city state and providing them with the best industrial solutions and cultivating a talent pool for future smart manufacturing development.



In response, JTC Chief Executive Officer Ng Lang said Delta Electronics is a well-regarded manufacturer that has set up a team in Singapore to develop solutions for smart manufacturing, so he has faith that the partnership will facilitate the efforts of manufacturers in Singapore to achieve the goal of Industry 4.0.



In the ongoing ITAP, Delta Electronics is showcasing its cloud technology-based Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for remote connectivity, energy management and control solutions for smart factory operations, the company said.



In addition, its sustainable solutions also show the company's ability to help customers have more energy-efficient and productive businesses while enjoying safer, more connected lifestyles, Delta Electronics said.