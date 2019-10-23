  1. Home
Brazil Congress passes landmark pension reform

By  Associated Press
2019/10/23 06:39
The Senate holds a final vote on pension reform in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The most meaningful impact of the reform is the establish

Brazil's Senate President Davi Alcolumbre, right, speaks into the ear of lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the nation's president, during the final v

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the nation's president, attends the final voting session on pension reform at the Senate in Brasilia, Brazi

Senate President Davi Alcolumbre, right, talks with lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, center, and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, both sons of the nation's presid

The Senate, seen reflected in a mirror, left, holds a final vote on pension reform in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The most meaningful im

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Congress has approved an overhaul to its pension system, capping years of stalled efforts to rein in unsustainable government spending on retirement.

The Senate voted 60-19 Tuesday to approve changes for civil servants and private-sector workers.

The most meaningful change sets a minimum retirement age of 65 for men and 62 for women. That's up from averages of 56 and 53, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The overhaul takes aim at a swelling deficit in Brazil's pension system, which a research firm says accounts for some 40% of total federal spending.

That load has grown along with life expectancy, and an analyst says Brazil will save about $190 billion over the next decade as a result of the reform.