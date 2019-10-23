BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain extended its perfect record in Group A of the Champions League with a 5-0 win at Club Brugge on Tuesday.

With nine points from three matches and a five-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, PSG made a big step toward the knockout stage as it ended the Belgian's side unbeaten run this season.

Not fit enough to play the full 90 minutes, Mbappe replaced Eric Choupo-Mouting in the 52nd minute and scored just nine minutes later to make it 2-0 after Mauro Icardi put the visitors ahead with a first-half-goal.

Mbappe, who had yet to score in the Champions League this season, then set up Icardi in the 63rd before adding two late goals for his hat trick.

