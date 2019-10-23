Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, left, celebrates with his teammate Sergio Aguero after scoring his side's fifth goal, during the group C Champions
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored a quickfire second-half hat trick as 10-man Manchester City thrashed Atalanta 5-1 on Tuesday to put one foot in the Champions League knockout stages.
The England forward struck three times in the space of 11 minutes after Sergio Aguero had netted twice to cancel out Ruslan Malinovsky's penalty opener for the visitors at the Etihad Stadium.
City's victory lifted it five points clear at the top of Group C with three games still to play after Shakhtar Donetsk salvaged a 2-2 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the other match.
However, there were a couple of negatives for City as midfielder Phil Foden was sent off for two bookable offences and Rodri hobbled off injured.
