SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Veteran television producer Al Burton has died.

Family friend Damon Schwartz says Burton died Tuesday at his home in San Mateo, California. He was 91. The cause was not disclosed.

Burton's six-decade career included the groundbreaking comedies "The Jeffersons" and "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."

He produced those shows during his 1972 to 1983 tenure with Tandem Productions, co-founded by Norman Lear, where he also helped produce "One Day at a Time" and "Diff'rent Strokes."

Burton later started his own production company with a focus on TV series aimed at younger viewers, including "Charles in Charge" and "The New Lassie."

He also joined with Ben Stein, the actor-writer who was a longtime friend, to produce "Win Ben Stein's Money," which won four Daytime Emmy Awards and launched the TV career of Jimmy Kimmel.