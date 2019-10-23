LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has set bail at $500,000 for a man with past felony drug convictions now accused of killing a 24-year-old adult entertainment model whose concrete-encased body was found in the desert.

Christopher Prestipino's attorney, William Terry, was unavailable for immediate comment Tuesday following Prestipino's court appearance on murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in Esmeralda Gonzalez' death.

The judge allowed Prestipino's girlfriend, Lisa Mort, to be freed on electronic monitoring pending her next court appearance on an aiding-a-felon charge.

Las Vegas police say Gonzalez lived near Prestipino, where she fought with Prestpino at his house after being given methamphetamine in June.

Police say Gonzalez was strangled and injected with pool cleaner before her body was dumped where it was found Oct. 8 in the desert south of Las Vegas.