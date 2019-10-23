KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk salvaged a 2-2 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday as both teams failed to gain a clear grip on second place in Group C.

Shakhtar took an early lead through Yevhen Konoplyanka before its Croatian opponent leveled thanks to Dani Olmo's finish from a low cross.

Shakhtar handed Dinamo the lead when goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov brought down Mario Gavranovic in the penalty area. Mislav Orsic stepped up to score the spot kick.

However, it was Shakhtar's turn to level through Brazilian right-back Dodo in the 75th minute.

Dinamo ended a 13-game losing run in European away games but could have taken the win, with Olmo twice hitting the post in the second half.

A win for either team would have given it a strong hold of the second qualifying spot in Group C since Italian side Atalanta, which plays Manchester City later, lost both of its opening two games.

