Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simone celebrates after Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata scoring the opening goal during the Champions League Group
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey, left, fights for the ball against Leverkusen's Lars Bender during the Champions League Group D soccer match between A
Leverkusen's Julian Baumgartlinger, left, Leverkusen's Mitchell Weiser, right, fight for the ball against Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi during the Cham
Atletico Madrid's Saul, right, fights for the ball against Leverkusen's Lars Bender during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Atletico
Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi controls the ball in the air ahead of Atletico Madrid's Koke during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Atl
Leverkusen's Julian Baumgartlinger, left, Leverkusen's Mitchell Weiser, right, fight for the ball against Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi during the Cham
Atletico Madrid's Saul, left, fights for the ball against Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Atletico
Leverkusen's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, left, fights for the ball against Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa during the Champions League Group D soccer mat
Leverkusen's Julian Baumgartlinger kicks the ball ahead of Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata during the Champions League Group D soccer match between At
MADRID (AP) — Álvaro Morata came off the bench to score a late winner and give Atlético Madrid a 1-0 home victory against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The striker scored with a header from close range after a well-placed cross by left back Renan Lodi in the 78th minute, giving Atlético a three-point lead in Group D.
Juventus can join the Spanish club at the top of the group if it beats Lokomotiv Moscow at home later Tuesday.
Lokomotiv is one point behind Juventus and four behind Atlético.
Last-place Leverkusen has zero points after three straight losses.
